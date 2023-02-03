Home

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card Soon At cbse.gov.in; Check Answer To Frequently Asked Questions Here

Only private students will be able to download the CBSE admit card from the website.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Admit Card 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from February 15, 2023. The CBSE admit card 2023 for the 10th and 12th will be released anytime soon. Students can download the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit card by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Regular Students are advised to collect their hall tickets from their school authorities. One can check all frequently asked questions here.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Full Form of CBSE?

CBSE Stands for Central Board of Secondary Education

What is the Official Website For CBSE?

Candidates are advised to track the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

When will CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 be conducted?

The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 will be held from February 15 to March 21.

When will CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2023 be conducted?

The Board will conduct the Class 12 board exams from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

Can Private Students Download Admit Cards?

Yes, Only private students will be able to download the CBSE admit card from the website.

Can Regular Students Download Admit Cards?

No. The regular students can collect hall tickets from their respective concerned schools. Teachers will hand over the admit card after the School Principal duly signs them.

What Are the Details Mentioned on the CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023?

The hall tickets will contain details such as the student’s name, roll number, exam date and day, and timing.

How Can I Download CBSE Sample Papers 2023?

Eligible students can download the sample papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. Apart from the sample paper, the marking scheme of the board examination has also been released.

How to Download CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023?

Below are the steps to download the CBSE Admit card.

Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link that reads “Download CBSE admit card 2023 Class 10th or 12th’.

The ‘Authentication details’ page will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the credentials such as application number, name, mother’s name, and father’s name. Now click on submit option.

Your CBSE admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.