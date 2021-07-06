New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced yesterday that instead of conducting one final board exams of Class 10th and 12th, it has decided to divide board exams into two parts from the current academic session 2021-22. The CBSE said that the COVID-19 pandemic caused almost all CBSE schools to function in a virtual mode for the most part of the academic session 2020-21. Also Read - Students Bombard Twitter With Hilarious Memes After CBSE Plans 2 Board Exams For Class 10, 12

"The syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systemic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the subjects experts and the board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus," the CBSE notification said.

Here’s how the new two-part exam system will function:

The new two-term examination for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted with approximately 50 per cent syllabus in each term.

Exams will be conducted at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus.

There will be no overlapping of the syllabus for the term exams. This means secons term exam papers will not include anything from the first term syllabus and vice versa.

The final marks will be given on the basis of performance in these exams, both of which will carry equal weightage.

According to a senior CBSE official, the two-part exam scheme will continue as the board’s new assessment system.

The syllabus for board examination 2021-22 will be rationalized similar to that of the last academic session to be notified in July 2021, a CBSE circular said.

Schools will also use alternative academic calendars and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum, the circular said.

On details of curriculum transaction, CBSE said that the schools will continue teaching in the distance mode till the authorities permit an in-person mode of teaching in the schools.

Term 1 exams:

Exams of classes 10 and 12 for the 1st term will be conducted in October-November.

Questions in first term exams will be of objective type (multiple choice questions).

All exams paper in first term will be of a duration of 90 minutes.

According to CBSE’s guidelines, the board will organise Term 1 exams in a flexible schedule with a window period of 4-8 weeks.

For the pandemic period, it will cover only the rationalised syllabus of Term 1.

Term 2 exams:

Exams of classes 10 and 12 for the 2nd term will be conducted in February-March.

Questions in second term exams will be of subjective type of different formats.

All exams paper in the second term will be of a duration of 120 minutes.

However, a CBSE official said if the COVID-19 situation remains not conducive for normal descriptive examination, a 90-minute MCQ-based exam will be conducted at the end of Term 2 as well.

Online exams also being considered:

The senior CBSE official said the board is also looking at keeping options of online exams as an exigency measure. "Due to the pandemic exams are getting postponed and cancelled. So the online exam is one model which is also being planned," he said.

Exams to be offline if COVID situation improves:

For the pandemic period, the board has decided that in case the situation improves, exams will be conducted at schools/centres and theory marks will be distributed equally between the two exams.

How will exams be conducted if schools remain closed?

If schools remain closed in the November-December period, students will take Term 1 exams online/offline from home and its weightage will be reduced while the weightage of Term 2 exams will be increased for the declaration of the final results. In a vice versa scenario, the same rules will apply.

However, in case of complete closure of schools for both the exams, results would be computed on the basis of internal assessment/practical/project work and theory marks of Term 1 and 2 exams taken by the candidate from home.

How will internal school assessment take place for Classes 9 – 12?

Referring to classes 9 and 10, CBSE said “internal assessment (throughout the year irrespective Term 1 and 2) would include three periodic tests, students enrichment portfolio and practical work/ speaking listening activities project.”

Referring to Class 11 and 12, the CBSE said “internal assessment (throughout the year irrespective Term 1 and 2) would include end of the topic or unit tests exploratory activities/ practicals/ projects”.

“Schools would create a student profile for all assessments undertaken over the year and retain evidences in digital format. CBSE will facilitate schools to upload marks of internal assessment on the CBSE IT platform. Guidelines for internal assessment for all subjects will also be released along with the rationalised term-wise divided syllabus for the session 2021-22. The board would also provide additional resources like sample assessments question banks, teacher training etc for more reliable and valid internal assessments,” the circular added.