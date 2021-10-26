CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit cards for term 1 board exam anytime soon. Once the CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Admit Card 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 is released, candidates can download the same from the official website — cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Announces Tentative Dates For Class 10, 12 Term Exams, to Release Datesheet on Oct 18 | Details Here
A Step-by-Step Guide to Download CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 admit cards:
- Log on to the official website of CBSE — cbse.gov.in
- Click on, ‘CBSE 10th term 1 board admit card’ and ‘CBSE 12h term 1 board admit card’ – (after the link will be activated)
- Enter your roll number and other credentials
- Click on submit
- Your CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 admit cards will be displayed on screen
- Take a print out for future use
CBSE Term 1 Exams | All You Need to Know
- The first-term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 are scheduled from December 1. It will be conducted in offline mode from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view the winter season.
- The exams will be objective and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes.
- The board has released two sets of data sheets—one for major and another for minor subjects, for the first term board examinations.
- The exams for minor subjects for class 10 will be conducted from November 17 to December 7, those for class 12 will be conducted from November 16 to December 30.
- The minor subjects exams will be conducted by schools, through the question paper, provided by the board.
- The Central Board is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these, 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10. For class 10, the ‘major subjects’ include social science, science, mathematics, Hindi, computer application, and English. Regional and foreign languages— such as Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Sanskrit, French, German, Tibetan, Arabian, Persian, have been classified as ‘minor subjects’. Optional subjects — food production, retailing, music, healthcare, agriculture also come under ‘minor subjects’.