CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit cards for term 1 board exam anytime soon. Once the CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Admit Card 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 is released, candidates can download the same from the official website — cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Announces Tentative Dates For Class 10, 12 Term Exams, to Release Datesheet on Oct 18 | Details Here

A Step-by-Step Guide to Download CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 admit cards:

Log on to the official website of CBSE — cbse.gov.in

Click on, ‘CBSE 10th term 1 board admit card’ and ‘CBSE 12h term 1 board admit card’ – (after the link will be activated)

Enter your roll number and other credentials

Click on submit

Your CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 admit cards will be displayed on screen

Take a print out for future use

Direct link to download CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Admit Card 2022

CBSE Term 1 Exams | All You Need to Know