CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021-22: With CBSE Term 1 examination just around the corner, a section of students have demanded that the papers should be conducted online as they are yet to be vaccinated. Taking to Twitter, many students have expressed their disappointment with the board’s decision to hold CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations 2021-22 in pen and paper mode.Also Read - CBSE, ICSE/ISC Board Exams 2021-22: 'Cancel Papers or Conduct ONLINE', Students Start Online Petition | Read Details
While some are arguing that examinations should be postponed owing to the pandemic, others said that the exams should be conducted online. They are also urging Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to look into the matter and issue directions to the CBSE to conduct the board exams online. #OnlineExamForCbse, #Term1Online have been trending on Twitter since last week.
“Students are not vaccinated yet, don’t use us as lab experiments”, a CBSE candidate wrote on Twitter. Another student claimed that they are being forced to sit in exams. “Sir what about students who are forced to do offline exams? Who will take the responsibility of 36 lakh students gathering together for the examination? We want an answer”, he wrote.
Take a look at some other tweets here:-
Besides, some students have also started a petition to either cancel the upcoming Term 1 board exams or conduct them online. “Taking the exams offline (CBSE and CICSE) is a huge mistake. If you need more time to correct the online examination program, please do so. But risking students’ lives is absolutely not worth it”, students said in the online petition at change.org.
The board, on the other hand, has assured that all COVID safety protocols will be followed throughout the exams.
Important points CBSE students should keep in mind:-
- The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit cards for term 1 board exam anytime soon.
- MCQ, Case-based reasoning-type objective questions will be asked in CBSE Term 1 exam.
- Students will get 90 minutes to answer all questions.
- In the wake of winter season, the exams will begin from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am.
- Term 1 practicals would be conducted by schools themselves. However, Term 2 practicals would be conducted by the CBSE based on the Covid situation and the vaccination drive.
- In case there is any disruption of the Term 2 exam, more weightage would be given to the Term 1 exam, CBSE’s Sanyam Bhardwaj had said earlier. “The decision for the same will be taken only towards the end of Term 2 exams”, he had added.
- The first-term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 are scheduled from December 1.