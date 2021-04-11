CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ asking him to reconsider the decision of conducting the CBSE board exam 2021 amid rising coronavirus cases. “It is indeed shocking that despite the massive and uncontrolled rise in COVID-19 cases across the country and over 1 lakg new cases coming to light on a daily basis, the CBSE board has issued a circular stating that it is going ahead with the Board exams scheduled in May. Students prepare for these exams for months on end as they determine the future course of their lives. Yet lakhs of children and parents from all over India have been expressing their fears and apprehensions about assembling at exam centers to sit for the exams in the middle of the second wave of COVID-19″, Priyanka’s letter to Nishank read. Also Read - Postpone CBSE Practical Exams: Delhi Govt to Schools Amid Rising Covid Cases

She asserted, “It will be practically impossible to ensure safety of students at large. Given the nature and spread of the virus, it is not just the students who will be at risk but also their teachers, invigilators and family members who are in contact with this.”

Furthermore, she added,”They (students) are rightfully requesting that the exams be cancelled under the prevailing circumstances. I do hope that the Government will engage in a dialogue with schools, students and their parents so that a safer way for them to fulfil their educational obligations can be found. Rather than forcing them into a potentially dangerous situation, it would be in the fitness of things for them to be given the support, encouragement and protection that is due to them at this very trying time.”

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had also tweeted a video appeal. “I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives,” he said.

I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Taq38B0811 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 11, 2021

According to the revised date sheet for CBSE board exams 2021, the Class 10 exams would be held between May 4 and June 7, and those for Class 12 would be held between May 4 and June 15. But since the number of COVID-19 cases are rising, there have been demands from students, parents for canceling the examinations. Over one lakh students have already signed a petition to the CBSE in this regard. CBSE officials, however, said as per COVID guidelines exam centers across the country have been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing among students.