New Delhi: A political controversy has erupted after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released class 10, 12 exam date sheet for term 1 examination, with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi opposing the board’s decision to keep Punjabi out of the main subjects. Terming the board’s decision against ‘the federal spirit of the Constitution, Channi said, “I firmly oppose the CBSE’s authoritarian decision to keep Punjabi out of the main subjects. This is violating the right of Punjabi youth to learn their native language. I condemn this biased exclusion of Punjabi.”Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: Students Raise Questions on Board, Demand Options For Both Online And Offline Papers

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE, in July, announced a special assessment scheme and bifurcated the academic session into two terms. For term 1 and term 2 examinations, the CBSE classified subjects as minor and major — and released separate date sheets for each category. Also Read - CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 Highlights: CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Time Table For Term 1 Exams. Download Here

I firmly oppose the CBSE's authoritarian decision to keep Punjabi out of the main subjects. This is against the federal spirit of Constitution, violating the right of Punjabi youth to learn their native language. I condemn this biased exclusion of Punjabi. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) October 21, 2021

The Central Board is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these, 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10. For class 10, the ‘major subjects’ include social science, science, mathematics, Hindi, computer application, and English. Regional and foreign languages— such as Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Sanskrit, French, German, Tibetan, Arabian, Persian, have been classified as ‘minor subjects’. Optional subjects — food production, retailing, music, healthcare, agriculture also come under ‘minor subjects’.

