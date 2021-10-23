CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021-22: Days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date-sheet for term 1 board examinations, students demanded that they should have the choice to appear for either online or offline exams this year. Notably, the term 1 exams which are scheduled to commence from November 30 will be conducted in offline mode from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view the winter season.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj Says Holding Exams in 2 Parts Will Reduce Failure Percentage, Stress Level of Students

While the board has assured that all COVID safety protocol will be followed throughout the exams, a section of students stressed on having the choice to appear for either online or offline exams this year. “CBSE should keep Term 1 boards ONLINE. If classes have been held online exams should be too. And besides they are experimenting everything on 2021-22 class 10 and 12th batch… At least they should keep term 1 exam online”, a student wrote on Twitter.

Other students underlined that they are yet to be vaccinated against coronavirus. “I would like to inform that most of the students are below 18years of age and haven’t been vaccinated.Offline exam will bring disasters for many students and their families. Is this a STUDENT FRIENDLY BOARD?DON’T PLAY WITH OUR LIVES,” another student tweeted.

Check out some of the tweets here:-

Option should be given to take the exam online.They are experimenting everything on 2021-22 class 10 & 12th batch… atleast They should keep term 1 exam online. This batch is facing all the difficulties. — anil kansal (@kansalanil95) October 22, 2021

If any student who has symptoms of virus or dengue so what he can do, will he come for paper, kya kroge aap jawaab do ASAP!! — Aditya Jain (@Aadityajainn) October 22, 2021

Stop fascination & arrange online exam for CBSE & ICSE students.

They want it. Please make it possible as early as possible.#OnlineExamsForCBSEandICSE #ICSE #icsegoonline@EduMinofIndia@dpradhanbjp — Rithesh Reddy (@RitheshReddy199) October 22, 2021

ICSE, NIOS to Conduct Board Exams Online

Earlier, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had said first semester exams will be online and second semester exams will be in online or offline mode, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Similarly, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) had also said that it will be offering board exams online from next year.

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exams Postponed

On October 20, CISCE postponed Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 semester 1 exams which were to begin on November 15 .

“The CISCE has decided to postpone the ICSE and ISC year 2021-2022 semester 1 examinations due to reasons beyond our control,” the board’s Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.