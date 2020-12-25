CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: Even though the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be conducted after February, schools affiliated to CBSE have begun conducting pre-boards. Pre-board exams for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams is just a way of preparing students better for the main exams, giving them insights on where they lack. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021 Will Be Held After February, New Date to be Announced Soon, Says Education Minister

Many schools are holding CBSE pre board exams through online mode, while others have opted for a written mode. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Govt to Make Big Announcement Today on Class 10, 12 Datesheet | Here’s What to Expect

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal earlier clarified that the CBSE board exams for class 10 and 12 will be held in pen and paper mode only. He also ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February next year in view of COVID-19 situation. However, he said that the decision on the schedule of the board examinations will be taken after due consultations and assessment of the situation. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Education Minister to Hold LIVE Session With Teachers on Thursday | Here's What You Can Expect

For students’ benefit, the CBSE had also released Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 subject-wise sample papers along with their associated marking schemes. All those who are interested in checking out these sample papers can visit official website of CBSE at cbseacademic.nic.in and download the subject-wise sample papers.

CBSE Class 10,12 board Exams 2021: Important tips to score high marks:

