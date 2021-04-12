CBSE Board Exam 2021: Students from across the country have demanded that CBSE class 10,1 2 board exams be cancelled in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. Over 1 lakh students have signed an online petition on Change.org demanding the cancellation and postponement of exams. Using the hashtag #CancelBoardExam2021, students took to Twitter to urge the government to heed to their demands. “It’s very important to cancel boards as the covid cases increase rapidly day by day as the exam is not important as student life”, Yash Shrivastav, a student tweeted. Cutting across party lines, politicians have also urged the government to reconsider its decision to hold the exams next month. Also Read - Cancel CBSE Board Exam 2021 Demand: 'Practically Impossible to Ensure Safety of Students', Priyanka Gandhi Writes to Centre

Here’s Who Said What

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and asserted that it will be impossible to ensure safety of students at crowded exam centres. “The Government and the CBSE board might want to consider whether they are prepared to own the legal liability for students or others who might be severely affected by the disease in this manner,” she said.

Rahul Gandhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the decision to conduct the CBSE exams should be reconsidered. “In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting #CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions. On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India’s youth?” he tweeted yesterday.

In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting #CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions. On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India’s youth? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 11, 2021

Manish Sisodia: Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia has asked schools to postpone the ongoing CBSE class 10 and 12 practical exams till at least April 20. “We have advised schools to consult with their external examiners and postpone the remaining CBSE class 10 and 12 practical exams for a while. Only one or two practical exams are left in a majority of schools and we have advised them to reschedule these to after April 20”, Hindustan Times quoted Sisodia as saying.

Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant: Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant asked the Centre to take a common decision to ensure that no student is at a disadvantage. Sawant, in his letter, asked for “urgent intervention” into the matter by Pokhriyal. “Your intervention would mean national consensus, instead of a unilateral decision from any particular state,” it read.

PMK’s S Ramadoss: PMK (Paattali Makkal Katchi, a political party in Tamil Nadu) founder S Ramadoss asked the CBSE and Tamil Nadu Board to cancel the 10th and 12th board examinations as Covid-19 is spreading fast in the state. In a statement, Ramadoss expressed shock at CBSE authorities gearing up to hold 10th and 12th standard board exams at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading fast. Ramadoss said if exams are to be held then CBSE can hold the same online. For Tamil Nadu state board 12th class exams, Ramadoss said the exams should be cancelled and the students should be declared as pass based on their performance in the school exams.

Sonu Sood Extends Support to Students

Apart from political leaders, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also extended his support to students. “I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives”, the actor tweeted along with a video appeal.

I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Taq38B0811 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 11, 2021

Exams to be held as per Schedule, CBSE Confirms

However, the CBSE has confirmed that it will conduct class 10, 12 board exams as per the schedule, i.e, from May 4. CBSE controller of exam Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj reiterated that the number of exam centres has been increased this year and strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed across the country for the safety of students. “For students, focus on your studies, do not listen to any rumour and false pretence,” Bharadwaj said addressing an online session yesterday.