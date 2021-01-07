CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 Latest Updates: After Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 will be conducted from May 4 till June 10, students have started preparation for the exams. Though the examination schedule will be released soon, students should make themselves familiar with the paper pattern and question format which is very necessary for the preparation. Also Read - CBSE CTET 2018: Check Latest Exam And Paper Pattern Here

Students also need to know about latest evaluation scheme, new sample papers, marking scheme and other important examination details. Knowing the latest CBSE exam pattern will be really helpful for the students.

Exam pattern: According to the minister, the schools have been allowed to conduct practical exams for both classes from March 1 till the last date for conducting theory exams. The minister also said that the exam will be conducted in physical mode. The theory paper of each subject will be of 80 marks, while 20 marks will be kept for internal assessment.

Question format: Some of the major changes in the question format this year include internal choice in the question paper, objective type questions will also play a major role in the question paper whereas in Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2021, students will find Assertion & Reason and Case-Study based questions in CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2021 and in the Maths exam students can expect case-study based questions.

Marking scheme: To know the marking scheme, students are advised to take a look at the sample papers to understand the new pattern by visiting the official website – cbseacademic.nic.in.

Reduced syllabus: This year, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam will be conducted according to the revised and reduced syllabus that was released after deleting about 30% portion of the old syllabus. Students should go through the complete syllabus to know the names of topics and chapters prescribed by the board for the upcoming board exam.