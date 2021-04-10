CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: As coronavirus cases are rising across the country, parents and teachers have asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct the upcoming class 10, 12 board examinations in online mode either from students’ homes or respective schools/colleges. This comes as the demand for the cancellation of the board examinations is growing louder with every passing day. While the CBSE and CISCE both have clarified that the exams will be held as per schedule, over 1 lakh students across the country have signed a petition on change.org to reconsider its decision, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Petition to #CancelCBSEBoardExam2021 Crosses 1 Lakh Signatures. Will Govt Change Its Mind?

Meanwhile, speaking to a leading portal, a class 10 student asked the board to conduct exams online. “I feel the state should not postpone or pass all students. Instead, they can conduct online exams. I will be much safer appearing for exams from home or school and can perform better without worrying about contracting coronavirus,” Times of India quoted the student as saying.

Echoing similar sentiments, a parent said that why the boards, including CBSE and states, are not thinking about conducting class 10, 12 exams in online mode. “The entire syllabus, including practicals were held online. Why boards are adamant on conducting the exams in paper and paper mode”, asked the guardian, while talking to the leading daily.

Teachers, on the other hand, believed that conducting board exams in online mode would be a tough task. “Instead of online examinations, it would be better to pass all the students without holding exams”, TOI quoted a biology teacher as saying. Teachers also asked the government to make a final decision and confirm if exams are going to be conducted or cancelled this year.

Earlier on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had hit out at the CBSE for holding Class 10, 12 Board Exams amid rising corona cases across the country. The Congress leader had said, “It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be canceled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centers.”