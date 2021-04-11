New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia has asked schools to postpone the ongoing CBSE class 10 and 12 practical exams till at least April 20. “We have advised schools to consult with their external examiners and postpone the remaining CBSE class 10 and 12 practical exams for a while. Only one or two practical exams are left in a majority of schools and we have advised them to reschedule these to after April 20”, Hindustan Times quoted Sisodia as saying. Also Read - 'Cancel Board Exams 2021 or Conduct it Online', Chorus Grows For Cancellation of Class 10, 12 Examinations

The CBSE class 10 and 12 practical exams have commenced from March 1. Due to the pandemic, CBSE has allowed the schools to complete the practicals by the last date of the theory exams – which is June 11, 2021.

Moreover, if any candidate is absent in the practical exam because of being COVID positive or any family member tests positive, the board has asked schools to conduct practical examination for such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the regional authority by June 11.

Meanwhile, there have been demands from students for cancelling CBSE board exams 2021. Over one lakh students have already signed a petition to the CBSE in this regard. CBSE officials, however, said as per COVID guidelines exam centers across the country have been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing among students.