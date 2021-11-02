CBSE Term 1 Exam: While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams soon, a section of candidates are still adamant about their demands and appealing to the board to conduct the upcoming Term 1 paper online.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: All You Need to Know About Controversy Surrounding Class 10, 12 Date Sheet

Earlier last month the CBSE had released the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 term-1 board exams 2021-22 and had clarified that the first-term board exams will be conducted in offline mode. The exams for class 10 and class 12 would begin from November 30 and December 1 respectively. However, this year the paper would commence from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, in the wake of winter season.

'Conduct exams online'

Besides students, some parents are also requesting the board to conduct exams online, or in hybrid mode – online and offline. “Students’ demands are being ignored. Will parents’ demands also be ignored? We want answers!! We want options!! We want a hybrid mode of examination”, a mother tweeted.

Okay, So now @cbseindia29 @myogiadityanath @AllCBSENews What to do ? Covid Cases Started to rise again, and then you think WE (2021-22) Batch can go Offline and Attend the Exams without Affecting our Health ?!? ARE WE SAFE ? #cbseterm1online #OnlineExamsForCBSEandICSE — Mradul (@itsmradull) October 25, 2021

A parent sharing her concerns regarding the Offline examination.Students demands are being ignored.Will parents demand also be ignored ? We want answers!! We want options!! We want hybrid mode of examination!!!! — Anushka Banerjee (@anushka_1209) October 31, 2021

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Admit Card 2021

Once the CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Admit Card 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 is released, candidates can download the same from the official website — cbse.gov.in.

