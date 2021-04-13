CBSE Board Exam 2021: Rising coronavirus cases across the country have reportedly forced the government to reconsider its decision to conduct the CBSE board examinations in pen and paper (offline) mode, scheduled to be held from May 4. If reports are to be believed, both the Education Ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials are discussing if the class 10, 12 board exams should be deferred since COVID cases are rising exponentially. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Demand to Cancel Board Exams Grows Louder as Politicians, Actors Extend Support to Students. Check Latest Updates

Speaking to Indian Express, sources close to the Education Ministry said that it seems 'difficult' to conduct the board exams at this time. While the government is open to reconsidering the exam dates, but CBSE officials are of the view that it was too early to indicate the exact changes, reported the daily.

Apart from students and parents, politicians, cutting across the party lines and actors have urged the government to reconsider its decision to hold the exams next month.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and asserted that it will be impossible to ensure safety of students at crowded exam centres. “The Government and the CBSE board might want to consider whether they are prepared to own the legal liability for students or others who might be severely affected by the disease in this manner,” she said.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also extended his support to students. “I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives”, the actor tweeted along with a video appeal.

Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed

This comes a day after the Maharashtra government postponed the state board exams of Classes 10 and 12, which were scheduled to be held later this month, in view of a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. The board exams of Class 12 were to begin from April 23 and of Class 10 from April 30. “Given the current COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority,” state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted.

“Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June,” she said in a series of tweets.

The health situation was being closely monitored and fresh dates for the postponed exams would be announced soon, Gaikwad added.