CBSE Board Exam 2021: After an old circular of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) went viral on social media, the board issued a clarification asking class X and XII students ‘not to be misled’. “There are some persons deliberately trying to create confusion about board exams by circulating old news of 1.4.20 regarding X and XII exams . students should ignore this old circular of last year and not be misled”, tweeted the CBSE after notification from April 2020 started doing rounds on social media, confusing candidates. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: CBSE Asks Schools to Reconduct Practical Exams For COVID Positive Students Before June 11

The old notification dated April 1, 2020, claimed that the board has introduced multiple changes in the format of the conduction and schedule of the upcoming board exams. The circular that is going viral on social media claimed that the central board would be conducting exams only for 29 main subjects from April 2020, a claim dismissed by the CBSE. The board has clearly stated that it would conduct Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 from May 4 and no changes have been made so far.

Check the old viral notification here:

There are some persons deliberately trying to create confusion about board exams by circulating old news of 1.4.20 regarding Xand XII exams . students should ignore this old circular of last year and not be misled . pic.twitter.com/EuAmgZYwf6 — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) April 2, 2021

Class X and XII candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website and social media handles of the board and not pay heed to the old viral notices.

Earlier in the day, the board had said that Class 10 and 12 students who are not able to appear for the practical examination because of being infected with coronavirus will get another chance before June 11. Besides, the CBSE has asked schools to reconduct practical exams for COVID-19 positive candidates at an appropriate time.

Talking to PTI, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that if any candidate is absent in practical exam because of being COVID positive or any family member tests positive, the school will conduct practical examinations for such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the regional authority by June 11.

The CBSE Board exams for the two classes are scheduled to be held in May-June, while the practical examinations are scheduled to be held in March-April.