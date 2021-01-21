CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: Dismissing all rumours, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification regarding the upcoming board exams to be conducted in April-May. The CBSE said that the passing marks for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams have NOT been reduced as speculated on social media platforms. Also Read - CBSE to Offer Two-level English and Sanskrit Exams from 2021-22 Session

A Twitter post by the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) countered the viral claim that the passing criteria has been changed to 23 per cent, as compared to the usual 33 per cent. The ‘fact check’ conducted by PIB confirmed with the CBSE that there is no such change in the passing percentage for board exams. Also Read - Students Demand CBSE Board Exams, JEE Main Postponed; Education Minister Says THIS

Viral claim: Passing percentage for Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE board exams has been reduced from 33 per cent to 23 per cent. Also Read - Delhi Schools Reopen For Classes 10, 12 After 10 Months, Sisodia Wishes Students

PIB Fact Check: “A news report claims that only students who have appeared in pre-board examinations will be given admit cards for board exams… This claim is fake. CBSE has not made any such announcement,” PIB wrote in Hindi.

CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams will be conducted in schools across India from March 1 and the results will be announced by July 15. Meanwhile, CBSE has also clarified that exams for Class 9 and Class 11 will not be conducted in online mode, despite several students demanding the Board.