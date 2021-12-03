New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently conducting the CBSE TERM – I Board Examinations for Classes, X and XII, for the session 2021-22. Just before the examinations began, the CBSE has announced that from now on the board will consider the feedback and observations of subject experts on the answer keys while preparing term 1 board exam results. Issuing a notification on Friday, the CBSE said that all schools under the board must share if there are any observations about the question paper or answer keys with the board.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021: English Core Paper Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here

The latest CBSE notification read, "Although every possible care is taken by the Board, there may still be a possibility of some ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys. However, the Board has a well-settled system to address such issues. Therefore, it is informed that the evaluators may check/evaluate the OMRs according to the answer keys provided to them."

"As such, it has already been communicated to schools that if there is any observation about the question paper or answer keys, the same should sent to the Board after the examination. It is also to be noted that the observations or feedback received will be duly considered on the recommendation of subject experts at the time of preparation of results so that no student is put to any disadvantage.

The pattern of the session 2021-22 CBSE Term 1 Board examination for Class 10 and 12 has been changed and is based on Objective Type Questions where answers are to be marked on an OMR Sheet. As per the new pattern, the OMR sheets are also being evaluated on the same day of exam.