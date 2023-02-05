Home

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam In 10 Days; Admit Card Download Link Soon at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Students can check and download the CBSE Class 12 board exam admit card by visiting the official website– cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Admit Card 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is set to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 exams from February 15, is yet to issue the admit cards. Once the CBSE admit card is released, it will be available for download at cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Candidates must check and verify the details printed on the hall ticket carefully.

The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 will begin with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, and Thai papers on February 15 and conclude with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers on March 21. Likewise, the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023 will start with the Entrepreneurship paper on the first day of the exam followed by Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Electronics Technology, Shorthand, Food Nutrition and Dietetics and Library and Information Science papers on February 16. The CBSE Class 12 exam will conclude with the Psychology paper on April 5, 2023.

Candidate’s name to exam day instruction: Details Mentioned on Admit Card

The CBSE admit card 2023 will include the candidate’s name, roll number, school information, exam centre information, exam day instructions, and other information. Students can access the CBSE Board exam syllabus and question bank from cbseacademic.nic.in. For most papers, the CBSE Class 12 Board examination will begin from 10:30 AM and continue till 1:30 PM. While for some, the exam timing is 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

CBSE Admit Card 2023: Students Ask on Twitter

@cbseindia29 @AllCBSENews @ncert @EduMinOfIndia Dear Sir/Madam, when can we get admit cards for CBSE Board class 10? Is there any link to download admit card? — VJ (@i_thisisvijay) February 4, 2023

Will admit card be released for CBSE 2023 Board Examinations before Exams or not?@cbsehq — Sameer (@Sameer47752367) February 1, 2023

How to Download CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023?

Follow the steps given below to download the admit card at cbse.nic.in.

Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link that reads “Download CBSE admit card 2023 Class 10th or 12th’.

The ‘Authentication details’ page will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the credentials such as application number, name, mother’s name, and father’s name. Now click on submit option.

Your CBSE admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

NOTE: Only private students will be able to download the CBSE admit card from the website. The regular students can collect hall tickets from their respective concerned schools. Teachers will hand over the admit card after the School Principal duly signs them.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Check Important EXAM DAY Instructions Here

15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.

No communication devices are allowed in the examination centre.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.