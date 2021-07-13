CBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had told the Supreme Court that it will declare class 10 results 2021 by July 15, but it seems students will have to wait a little longer for their board scores. Owing to the pandemic, the CBSE cancelled both Class 10 and 12 board exams for this year. The board, in the absence of class 10 exam, is evaluating students out of 80 marks based on internal assessment strategies. Usually, marks are given to students out of 100 – of which 80 marks are for written exam and 20 marks for internal assessment/practicals. However, if a student is not satisfied with the assessment then he/she can appear for the examination once the situation (COVID19) is normal.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 EXPECTED This Week; List of Websites, How to Check CBSE Class X Score

When Will Board Declare Class 10 Result 2021?

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of examinations asserted that some schools are yet to submit the marks of all students, thus the board will not be releasing the result this week. "The result will not be out this week. We will also be releasing a circular today for schools that have not yet submitted marks to the board. We will issue directives for such schools in the notice," the portal quoted Bharadwaj as saying.

What About CBSE Class 12 Result 2021?

On being asked about the class 12 result date, Bharadwaj said that results will be declared by July 31, they will definitely not be released this week. “The decision to cancel class 12 board exams has been taken some time back. Schools have not yet reached halfway in awarding marks to the students”, he stated.

Earlier last month, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had informed the Supreme Court that class 12 board exam results will be released by July 31, 2021. The board had also informed the top court that the Class 12 final results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 (30% weightage) & Class 12 (40% weightage).

However, once declared, students will be able to check their scores on cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep an eye on the board’s official website for all the latest updates.

