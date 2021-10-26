CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021-22: With CBSE Term 1 examination just around the corner, a section of students have demanded that the papers should be conducted online as they are yet to be vaccinated. Taking to Twitter, many students have expressed their disappointment with the board’s decision to hold CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations 2021-22 in pen and paper mode.Also Read - CBSE, ICSE/ISC Board Exams 2021-22: 'Cancel Papers or Conduct ONLINE', Students Start Online Petition | Read Details

While some are arguing that examinations should be postponed owing to the pandemic, others said that the exams should be conducted online. They are also urging Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to look into the matter and issue directions to the CBSE to conduct the board exams online. #OnlineExamForCbse, #Term1Online have been trending on Twitter since last week.

“Students are not vaccinated yet, don’t use us as lab experiments”, a CBSE candidate wrote on Twitter. Another student claimed that they are being forced to sit in exams. “Sir what about students who are forced to do offline exams? Who will take the responsibility of 36 lakh students gathering together for the examination? We want an answer”, he wrote.

Read this comment and sign the petition. Because we want online exam…after doing the online class…then exam also should be online…and we can't cooperate with this sudden changed situation https://t.co/kKZetIOA95 via @ChangeOrg_India#OnlineExamForCBSEandICSE — Harshil Dahiya (@harshil_dahiya) October 26, 2021

Students are not against Examination, they just want to conduct examination in Online Mode.

The current situation is not appropriate to gather people in one place, who have not even been vaccinated.@cbseindia29 & #ICSE should listen students voice.#OnlineExamsForCBSEandICSE pic.twitter.com/EQnyfiQixo — आज़ाद (@HarshBisaria) October 24, 2021

Nd We Want online exam instead of offline. https://t.co/PiHLpDex9T — Shivam Kumar Sah (@ShivamKumar_sah) October 25, 2021

Lab rats! That's all we are to these student friendly boards, much to our surprise we had the opportunity to choose between online and offline exams, then why did they took a sudden U-turn?? And that too only 25 days away….?

BLASPHEMOUS!! — Berlier Bacnok (@Berlier_Bacnok) October 24, 2021

Besides, some students have also started a petition to either cancel the upcoming Term 1 board exams or conduct them online. “Taking the exams offline (CBSE and CICSE) is a huge mistake. If you need more time to correct the online examination program, please do so. But risking students’ lives is absolutely not worth it”, students said in the online petition at change.org.

The board, on the other hand, has assured that all COVID safety protocols will be followed throughout the exams.

Important points CBSE students should keep in mind:-