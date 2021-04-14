CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is holding a meeting with Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, secretaries of Education Ministries, and other officials to discuss CBSE Board Exams 2021, is likely to release announce a uniform policy or guidelines on board exams across states today. The nationwide guideline carries significance as it was being demanded by several state ministers. It was reported that PM Modi may announce the nationwide guidelines for board exams along with the decision on CBSE 10th 12th Board Exams 2021. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Urges Centre to Postpone Exams

The meeting of PM Modi with the Education Minister and other top officials comes against the backdrop of growing demands from students to postpone or cancel the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams. Also Read - Will CBSE Cancel Board Exams? Students Wait With Bated Breaths As Final Decision Expected Today

Notably, the CBSE had in December deferred the board examinations by a few months to May 2021, insisting that it might not be possible to push the dates further. However, due to the second wave of the coronavirus infections, students demand that the exams be postponed or cancelled.

As per the schedule, the Class 10 and 12 exams will begin May 4 and all exams will be held in the offline-written mode, the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) said in February.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Central government to cancel CBSE Board Exams 2021 and prevent millions of students from being exposed to COVID infection.

In the meantime, a body of parents has also written to PM Modi requesting that students be assessed internally instead of having to sit for exams physically at this time of coronavirus pandemic. In the letter, the India Wide Parents Association pointed out that teachers and students had not been vaccinated yet and there was a higher chance of infection among them.