CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Latest Updates: The Education Minister's announcement about the CBSE class 10, 12 Board Exams has received mixed reactions from students and teachers with many thinking about how to go ahead with the practical exams which will start from March itself.

Making the big announcement, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 physically from May 4 to June 10 next year.

However, the practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1 and the results of the board exams will be announced by July 15.

While a majority of the students, parents and teachers heaved a sigh of relief after getting extended time for preparation of the exams, few others cited concerns such as lack of practical classes, clash with competitive medical examinations including NEET 2021 and other state school papers.

Taking to Twitter, many students asked the education minister as to kindly clarify on practicals. They asked, “Have you worked out some alternative or students will learn practical also online, but online practical will be theoretical only”.

Another Twitter users said, “Elections in West Bengal are scheduled in May. Hope those dates will be adjusted accordingly. Usually during elections, the schools remain occupied with the central forces, policies and polling officers. Please consider those”.

Some school teachers also cited their own concerns regarding the CBSE examinations. “Only if the physical classes resume, this postponement will prove to be beneficial. The efforts to conduct the examinations in May would be futile if students are restricted from face to face interactions,” said a teacher.

For long time, the students and teachers had been requesting the Centre for postponement of examinations for the past one month. The Education Minister had conducted three online sessions throughout December to discuss problems of students and teachers.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.