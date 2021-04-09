CBSE Board Exams 2021: Even as students across the country continued their demand for the cancellation of CBSE Board Exams 2021 in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a fresh clarification saying the schedule for the exam has already been set and postponing the CBSE Board Exams 2021 now will not help students in any way. Also Read - Night Curfew Imposed in UP’s Moradabad From 10 PM to 6 AM Till April 16, Essential Services Allowed

Speaking to News18, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Exam Controller at the CBSE, said that the students of class 12th would be entering higher education for which the dates and schedule have already been set. He said that there are students planning to go abroad to study where the academic calendar is as of now decided.

"Hence, calling for the cancellation or postponement of CBSE Board Exams 2021 at this time won't help any student especially when all know the nature of the virus, its treatment and availability of vaccines etc," he said. However, he added that if the students adopt the right behaviour during the exam, there is no harm.

Talking about preventive measures for students during exams, he said that the CBSE has taken all steps. He also added that when no activity has come to a halt in the country, why should the students’ future suffer for this.

The fresh clarification from the CBSE comes at a time when more than one lakh students of classes 10 and 12 have signed an online petitions urging the government to either cancel board exams scheduled to be held in May or conduct them in online mode. The hashtag “cancelboardexams2021” has been trending on Twitter for the past two days after these students signed the online petition.

CBSE official said that the Board is making adequate arrangements to ensure the safety of students…

Where were These Arrangements When Per Day Covid-19 Cases Were 92000+??

Today India Having More Than 1,30,000 Cases…Now They Have All Arrangements??

#cancelboardexams2021 — Rav🔱 (@iravinder01) April 9, 2021

Even though CBSE told students to not panic we still should panic because our HEALTH is more important than anything. Even though CBSE has said that they will follow the covid rules, the boards should be still conducted online on should be cancel. @cbseindia29 #cancelboardexams — gukkies (@bts268) April 9, 2021

The way I’m working out the percentage in case boards get canceled 🤡 pic.twitter.com/ykcIA2yA1A — AV⁷⚜️🎵✨ (@JinNeverAges) April 9, 2021

Plz sir accept our request, cancel boards for classes 10 and 12 and promote the students on the basis of preboards #cancelboardexam2021 #CBSE #CancelBoardsForSafety — Rachita Rathore (@RachitaRathore) April 9, 2021

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have said that adequate safety arrangements are being made for students and all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the exams.

“Adequate arrangements are being made to ensure the students are safe and all COVID protocols are followed. The number of exam centres has been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing. The staff at exam centres is being sensitised to ensure all guidelines are followed,” a senior CBSE official has told news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said it is irresponsible on the part of the CBSE to force students to appear for Board examinations and demanded that the exams be either cancelled or rescheduled in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be cancelled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres,” she said on Twitter.

As per the revised date sheet for CBSE board exams 2021, the Class 10 exams would be held between May 4 and June 7 and those for Class 12 would be held between May 4 and June 15.