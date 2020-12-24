CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Latest Updates: Appearing for board exams amid the raging pandemic can be quite a stressful task. Also, the absence of classroom teaching can make prepping sessions all the more difficult. But worry not, we have got a few tips for you that will help you prepare for Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 in an efficient manner. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Latest Updates: Govt Reduces Burden of Students | Here's How

Check tips below to score well in CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021:

1) Reduced Syllabus to The Rescue

Students must be aware by now that the education minister had announced a reduction of 30 per cent of the syllabus. “Over 30% of the total syllabus has been cut and some states have also announced a similar move while others are expected to do the same,” he had said during his interaction with teachers.

It is important at this juncture to adhere to the reduced syllabus. Prepare well for what’s in the syllabus and leave out the rest.

2) Learn the smarter way

Students can employ various learning techniques to memorise in an efficient manner. You can try mnemonics or learning using keywords and acronyms to save effort and time.

3) Filter important topics

Students must filter the important topics that they feel will be asked in the exams. Students should devote extra time preparing for these topics, so that they can increase their chances of securing maximum marks possible.

4) Practice from old papers, be vigilant of common errors

Here’s another thing which is crucial for prepping for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021. Do yourself a favour and solve previous years’ question papers. Some questions repeat from year to year.

Also, students must spend some time to find commonly made mistakes in board exams. This will help them save marks. Going through toppers’ answers sheets is also recommended so that you get an idea of what helped them score high marks in the first place.

5) Last But Not the Least. Timing

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 have a set duration of three hours. Focus and timing becomes very important while writing your paper. Students should form a habit of timing their self tests. You can also time yourself while solving practice papers.

Education Minister is yet to announce the final date sheet for CBSE board exams for class 10 and 12, he has clarified that the exam will be held in pen and paper mode only. He also ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February next year in view of COVID-19 situation. However, he said that the decision on the schedule of the board examinations will be taken after due consultations and assessment of the situation.

All the best, students!