CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Latest Updates: As the current academic session is coming to an end, and the exam season is fast approaching, students are really worried to know about their exam dates so that they can start preparation accordingly. Even though the education minister made it clear that the CBSE class 10, 12 board exams will not be held before March, students of other state boards are yet to get any clarity on their exam dates. For better preparation for exams, they need ample time and clarity on exam dates.

Students are eagerly waiting to know the dates for various board exams including CBSE, UP Board, Karnataka SSLC, WBBSE. Students are sincerely advised to click on this website to get latest updates, news and announcements regarding exam dates for CBSE, Karnataka, West Bengal, ICSE, GSEB, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, JKBOSE, HBSE, PSEB, DHSE Kerala, RBSE, MP, and UP Board.

Usually, the board exams begin around February and March for most of the state boards but this year, however, with the pandemic and schools still closed, most of the board have not announced board exam dates for 2021.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: During the Live Interaction with the students and teacher, the Union Education Minister made it clear that the CBSE class 10, 12 board exams will not be held before march. However, students are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the new date.

ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has not announced exam dates for ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021. However, reports suggest the possible date could be May 2021. Earlier this month, the CISCE had written to the states asking for permission to reopen schools for Classes 10 and 12 students. Notably, the ICSE, ISC Exam 2021 Date Sheet is likely to be announced soon after the CBSE Board Exam Dates 2021 are announced.

Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has extended the last date to apply for UP Board Exams 2021 till January 5, 2021. It must be noted here that the students who are preparing to appear for the examination can apply for the exam through the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two 2021 schedule: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, on Thursday released DHSE Plus Two 2021 exam schedule. As per updates, the examination will start on March 17 and end on March 3o. However, students can check the complete schedule on the official site of DHSE, Kerala on dhsekerala.gov.in.

West Bengal Board Madhyamik Exams: Making the announcement on WBBSE 2021 and WBCHSE 2021, State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday stated that the WB Board Exams 2021 would be conducted in June. However, the state has not yet reopened school and has not announced any tentative dates at present. Decision is expected by end of December.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021: Karnataka Education minister S Suresh Kumar recently said that the Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Exams 2021 would not be conducted in March. He also stated that the government was focussed on reopening of schools at present. He further added that there was not enough time to hold the exams as per their normal schedule in March. However, the exam dates are expected to be announced in a week’s time.