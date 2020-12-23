CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Dates: A day after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that the CBSE board exams will not be held till February, students expressed joy as they will get ample time to prepare for the exam. Moreover, the education minister’s announcement has also reduced the burden of students as they will now appear for the exam on reduced syllabus. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Dates, Reduced Syllabus, Internal Choice | Check Major Announcements Made by Education Minister Today

While interacting with students and teachers on Tuesday, the education minister said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations will be held in 2021 on a reduced syllabus. "Over 30% of the total syllabus has been cut and some states have also announced a similar move while others are expected to do the same," he said.

He also ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February next year in view of COVID-19 situation. However, he said that the decision on the schedule of the board examinations will be taken after due consultations and assessment of the situation.

Making the process more smooth, he said the government has introduced internal choices in an effort to make JEE Main 2021 easier for students. According to him, out of 90 questions, students would be required to answer only 75.

“We have introduced more internal options in JEE Main. Of the 90 questions in each section, students will have to answer only 75 questions. Students whose boards have reduced syllabus by 30 per cent will have lesser choices but they will not be at any loss. Thus, students can prepare as per their own boards,” Pokhriyal added.

The CBSE earlier had announced that the board examinations in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online. The development comes at a time when the schools across the country have been closed since n March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.

Even though, the Education Minister is yet to announce the final date sheet for CBSE board exams for class 10 and 12, he has clarified that the exam will be held in pen and paper mode only.