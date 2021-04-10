New Delhi: Responding to the growing demands for the cancellation of CBSE Board Exams 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that it will conduct class 10, 12 board exams as per the schedule, i.e, from May 4. Due to the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, students across the country have been urging the government to cancel the Board exams 2021. Earlier on Friday, an online petition demanding the cancellation of CBSE Board Exam 2021 crossed 1,00,000 signatures. Also Read - Bengaluru COVID Cases: City Records 5,576 Fresh Infections in Its Biggest Single-day Spike, 10 PM-5 AM Corona Curfew to Start From Tonight

“I urge the education ministry to look into this matter and cancel all examinations to be held this year. Above that, they’ll have to take the pressure of examinations which could lead them into taking bad decisions if they don’t perform well. Some serious action needs to be taken”, the petitioner said. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Petition to #CancelCBSEBoardExam2021 Crosses 1 Lakh Signatures. Will Govt Change Its Mind?

Reacting to the petition, CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) issued a joint statement and assured that all necessary precautions will be taken for the safety of students during the exam. Speaking to PTI, a CBSE Official said, “With Covid guidelines in place, the exam centres across the country have been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing among students during the exam. The board is taking ample measures to conduct board exams 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.” Also Read - Delhi Reports 8,521 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 5,032 Recoveries in Last 24 Hours; Schools Shut Till Further Notice

Earlier on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backed students’ demands and said it is irresponsible on the part of the CBSE to force students to appear for Board examinations and demanded that the exams be either cancelled or rescheduled in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be cancelled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres,” she tweeted.