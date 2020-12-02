CBSE Board Exams 2021: With the reports that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may postpone the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 doing rounds, there is a speculation that the CBSE practical exams might begin in January itself. Meanwhile, many reports also said that class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be held in March amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - When Will CBSE Conduct 10th, 12th Board Exams? Education Minister Likely to Make Big Announcement on Dec 3

A official announcement regarding the Class 10, 12 exams 2021 dates is still awaited from the CBSE. All eyes are also set on the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's live interaction with students on December 3 at 12 noon. If reports are to be believed, the minister may would talk about upcoming competitive exams including JEE 2021, NEET 2021, and various board exams at the webinar. He is also likely to make a big announcement on CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 dates.

Nishank had earlier informed that a campaign would be launched to seek views from students, parents & teachers on how and when to conduct the board exams slated to be held next year. "A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year", he had tweeted

While speaking to TOI, the Education Minister had also confirmed that board examinations would be conducted as it is important for admission to higher educational institutions. “Conducting examinations is no less than a challenge. Despite the uncertainty due to the COVID19 pandemic, it is crucial to conduct board examinations as well as entrance examinations for admission to higher educational institutions. I will have an interaction with parents, students, and teachers in this regard and exams will only be conducted based on the outcome of the interaction,” Nishank had said.