CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Latest Updates: Even as t, he Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced the dates for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021, now all students are sincerely waiting to know as to when the date sheet will be released. The education minister had last month said that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021will be held from May 4 to June 10 in the written mode. He had also stated that the board has been trying to release the date sheet very soon.

Moreover, the CBSE also has yet to make any official announcement regarding the announcement of the date sheet. However, it is widely speculated that the board could announce the timetable by this week. Is it true? When will the date sheet exactly be released? Now all eyes are on the announcement of the CBSE.

It is advised to students, who are appearing for the CBSE board exams this year, to keep an eye on the official website of the board – cbse.nic.in and the official social media handles of Pokhriyal.

What Parliamentary Panel suggests?

In another development, a parliamentary panel on Tuesday suggested to the Education Ministry that a “big question bank” should be given to students of classes 10 and 12 in advance, out of which selected ones will come in the board exams. The proposal aims at mitigating their learning gap in wake of COVID-19.

Members of the panel also raised questions on the viability of online classes for poor families who cannot afford mobile phones or laptops.

Panel members said giving it to students in advance would solve the exam management-related issues and ease anxiety and fear among students.

How to download date sheet?

Once the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 date sheet is released, students should follow these steps to check or download it online:

1) Visit the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in.

2) Then click on the link that reads, ‘CBSE schedule for 10th and 12th’

3) Click on the class 10th or class 12th link.

4) A new page will appear on the screen with the PDF file.

5) Save and download the date sheet for future reference.