CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Latest Updates: As the exam season is nearing, students are getting anxious to know about the exam date and when their admit card for the exams will be released. Putting an end to their speculations, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' this week announced that he will declare the exact date for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021.

Notably, he will announce the CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021 date on December 31, 2020 at 6 PM. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, this is a welcome development for lakhs of students who are desperately waiting for CBSE Board Exam 2021 date Sheet and admit card.

However, it is expected that after the announcement of dates by Union Minister Pokhriyal the students would be able to plan their studies in a more effective way. Once the date for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will be announced, then the date the release of the admit card will also be cleared.

“I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021 at 6 pm on December 31,” Pokhriyal has said in a tweet.

Once he announces the date, students can download the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam datesheet from the official website of CBSE (cbse.nic.in).

During his online interaction with students few weeks ago, Pokhriyal had hinted that the CBSE Board Exams will not be cancelled and it will not be held before February. This means, the exams are likely to be held in March or April and the admit cards will be released accordingly.

During his interaction, the education minister, however, assured the students that they will get enough time to prepare for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams.

More importantly, it is expected that the CBSE would release Admit Card 2021 for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021 after the announcement of the datesheet. The admit card is an important document which is required to get the entry in Central Board of Secondary Examination centre. The admit cards for CBSE regular students are provided by schools, while private students of CBSE have to download their admit cards from the official website.