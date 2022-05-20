CBSE Board Exams 2022-23: Amid the ongoing term 2 exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the Assessment Scheme 2022-23 for classes 10, 12 for the next academic session. In an official communique sent to the affiliated schools, the board informed about its decision to revert to the pre-pandemic pattern, which means students will have to appear for only one board exam from next year, instead of taking it twice.Also Read - CBSE Term 2: Board To Conduct Class 10 Hindi Exam Tomorrow: Marking Scheme, Sample Paper Here

For the unversed, the CBSE had bifurcated 2021-22 academic year into two parts, covering 50 per cent syllabus in each term. Under the split-term system, the first-term board examination was held in December last year and the second-term examination is scheduled to start on April 26. Also Read - Hoax Bomb Threat E-Mails Trigger Panic Among Students In Bhopal Schools

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Exam Pattern Modified

Meanwhile, the board has also modified the examination pattern for the class 10, 12 board exams. Take a detailed break-up below:- Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Marketing Exam To Be Held Tomorrow | Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here

For CBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2023

40% MCQs of multiple choice questions.

20% would be competency based questions

40 per cent subjective or short/long answer type questions

For CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2023

20% Objective

30% Competency based

50% long/short type questions

Meanwhile, CBSE class 10, 12 board exams are underway. While CBSE class 10 exams would end on May 24, Class 12 exams would conclude a month later on July 15, 2022. The board is yet to release the assessment criteria for both the classes.