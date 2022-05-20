CBSE Board Exams 2022-23: Amid the ongoing term 2 exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the Assessment Scheme 2022-23 for classes 10, 12 for the next academic session. In an official communique sent to the affiliated schools, the board informed about its decision to revert to the pre-pandemic pattern, which means students will have to appear for only one board exam from next year, instead of taking it twice.Also Read - CBSE Term 2: Board To Conduct Class 10 Hindi Exam Tomorrow: Marking Scheme, Sample Paper Here
For the unversed, the CBSE had bifurcated 2021-22 academic year into two parts, covering 50 per cent syllabus in each term. Under the split-term system, the first-term board examination was held in December last year and the second-term examination is scheduled to start on April 26. Also Read - Hoax Bomb Threat E-Mails Trigger Panic Among Students In Bhopal Schools
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Exam Pattern Modified
Meanwhile, the board has also modified the examination pattern for the class 10, 12 board exams. Take a detailed break-up below:- Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Marketing Exam To Be Held Tomorrow | Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
For CBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2023
- 40% MCQs of multiple choice questions.
- 20% would be competency based questions
- 40 per cent subjective or short/long answer type questions
For CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2023
- 20% Objective
- 30% Competency based
- 50% long/short type questions
Meanwhile, CBSE class 10, 12 board exams are underway. While CBSE class 10 exams would end on May 24, Class 12 exams would conclude a month later on July 15, 2022. The board is yet to release the assessment criteria for both the classes.