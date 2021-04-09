CBSE Class 10 12 Board Exam 2021: An online petition of class 10, 12 students demanding cancellation of CBSE Board Exam 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation has crossed 1,00,000 signatures. The petitioner Priyansh Gaitone on change.org has requested the central government to cancel ‘all examinations’ this year ‘as students are already under a lot of stress and pressure’. “I urge the education ministry to look into this matter and cancel all examinations to be held this year. Above that, they’ll have to take the pressure of examinations which could lead them into taking bad decisions if they don’t perform well. Some serious action needs to be taken”, the petition which was first posted last year read. Notably, the petition has been updated for the forthcoming CBSE board exam, scheduled to be held from May 4. At the time of filing the story, the number of signatures on the petition has increased to 1 lakh. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: CBSE Issues Fresh Clarification as Students Demand Cancellation of Board Exams

“Board Exams Should Either be Canceled, Rescheduled”

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had lambasted the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for holding Class 10, 12 Board Exams amid rising corona cases across the country. The Congress leader had said, “It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be canceled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centers.”

She also took potshots at the government saying “our education system needs to drastically alter its attitude and start reflecting sensitivity and compassion towards children rather than just talk about it at their conclaves and conferences.”

It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be cancelled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 9, 2021

#CancelBoardExam2021 Campaign on Twitter

CBSE and other students of several state boards started trending #cancelboardexams2021 to protest against the upcoming class 10, 12 examinations. While some argued that examinations should be postponed, others said that the exams should be conducted online.

Check some of their tweets here:

I know education is important for all, but look, there are lots of students suffering from covid. We are just concerned about our lives, education comes second. We, students humbly request @cbseindia29 to please consider us🙏🙏🙏🙏.#cancelboardexams2021 #ExamWarriors — Rishab Kaundinya (@KaundinyaRishab) April 9, 2021

They are not going to stop, but we have the power to make it so. We are placing our lives in hands of those who only care about money, they will not care at all even if we die, do #PahleJaanFirExam mass tweeting at 12 pm today #cancelboardexams2021 #PahleJaanFirExam pic.twitter.com/UjbLtigfln — Anika❣️ (@Its_anika786) April 9, 2021

Cancel Board Exam 2021: Board Responds to Students Demands, Issues Clarification

Responding to students’ demands, both CBSE and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) stated that Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be held as per schedule as adequate safety arrangements have been made for candidates and all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the exams.

Talking to a leading portal, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Exam Controller at the CBSE said that calling for the cancellation or postponement of CBSE Board Exams 2021 for which the dates and schedule have already been set won’t help any student.

CBSE Board Exam 2021 From May 4

On December 31, the Education Ministry announced examination dates for Class 10th and 12th CBSE students to be held from May 4 to June 10 and results for both to be declared by July 15, 2021.

Every year, the Board exams used to begin from the month of February-March and the results were declared by the month of May. This year, the academic year started late due to the COVID-19 pandemic and classes were held online.