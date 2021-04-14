CBSE Board Exams 2021: After the relentless demands of students across the country to cancel board exams 2021, CBSE on Wednesday postponed the Class 12 exams and cancelled Class 10 exams. CBSE Class XIIth exam which was to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 has been postponed and will be held at a later date. The ministry will review situation on June 1 to decide fresh dates, and details will be shared subsequently. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: PM Modi Likely To Announce Nationwide Guidelines For Board Exams Today

The decision comes after PM Modi held a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and top officials to discuss the issue. During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government, according to a NDTV report. He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed.

CBSE Class 12 exam 2021 Status: Postponed

With regard to the Class 12 examinations, the Centre said that they would be held later and that the situation would be reviewed on 1 June by the Board. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. The board will also issue a revised schedule for Class 12th board exams on June 1.

“The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations, the official statement reads.

CBSE Class 10 exam 2021 Status: Cancelled

Board exams for Class 10th will not be held this year. For CBSE class 10 students, result will be prepared on the basis of an “objective criterion” to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

Relief for students?

Notably, students across the country had been demanding the cancellation of board exams amid rising coronavirus cases in the country. Over 2 lakh students had signed an online petition demanding cancellation of board exams and the hasthtag ‘cancelboardexams’ had also been trending on Twitter since 2 weeks. The demand to cancel CBSE Board exams 2021 gained more ground with more politicians and celebrities joining the students in view of an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Opposition leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Amarinder Singh had appealing to the Centre to postpone board exams. States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have already announced changes in plans for board exams.

As per the previous schedule, CBSE board exams for both 10th and 12th were slated to be held from May 4 to June 7. Results were likely to be announced by mid-July.