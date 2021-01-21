CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Latest Updates: Even though it has been announced that the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams will commence from May, neither the CBSE not the Ministry of Education has so far released the date sheet for the exams for which students are eagerly waiting. Moreover, students are becoming anxious as many state boards have already released date sheet for their respective state exams. Such states include Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka and West Bengal. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Students Need Only 23% to Pass This Year? What Govt Said

As many schools have reopened in this month amid Covid-19 pandemic to prepare the Class 10 and Class 12 exams, students expect that the CBSE will also make an official announcement for releasing the CBSE board exams date sheet soon. When the announcement will be made, students can check their CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2021 date sheet on the board's official website- cbse.nic.in.

According to the earlier announcement of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', the CBSE board exams will commence on May 4, 2021 and will continue till June 10. Givingh further details, Pokhriyal had said that the results of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams will be declared by July 15, 2021.

Notably, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams will be appeared by lakhs of students across India in the month of May amid pandemic. The Centre has allowed schools in non-containment zones to open in phases, with reduced attendance and Covid-19 safety protocols.

For the betterment of students, the CBSE has also reduced the syllabus for Classes 10, 12 board exams by 30 per cent. The reduction in the CBSE syllabus was implemented as several students requested for the same because the online classes affected their studies.

Refuting rumours about pass percentage, the CBSE said such claim is fake. The rumour said that this year, the students will need only 23 per cent instead of 33 per cent to pass both CBSE exam 2021 Class 12 and CBSE exam 2021 Class 10.

State Board Exams 2021: Detail Schedule Here

Maharashtra: Earlier in the day, Maharashtra government announced that the written exams of the Maharashtra state board Class 12 will be held from April 23 to May 29, and of Class 10 from April 29 to May 31. The exams are usually held in February and March, which have to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per updates, the Maharashtra board practical exams for Class 12 will be held between April 1 and 22, and for Class 10 between April 9 and 28, 2021.

Bihar: Giving details, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) said it has scheduled board examination for Class 12 students from February 1 to 13 while exams for Class 10 will be held between February 17 to 24.

Delhi: On the other hand, the Delhi government announced the process of practical examinations, internal assignments, and project work for Classes 10 and 12 of the state schools. The government stated that the pre-boards will be tentatively held for Class 10 from April 1 to April 15 and for Class 12 from March 20 to April 15, 2021.

West Bengal: Giving a detailed schedule, West Bengal board stated that the Class 10 Board exams will be held from June 1 to 10. The Class 12 Board exams will be conducted from June 15 to June 30. The state has given an automatic promotion for Classes 6 to 9.

Karnataka: Giving further information, the Karnataka state board said the exams will be held from May 2021 onwards. The second-year pre-university (Class-12) exams would commence in the second week of May and the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC-Class 10) in the first week of June.

Assam: For Assam, the Class 10 HSLC exams and Class 12 Higher Secondary exams will commence on May 11 and May 12 respectively.

Odisha: The Board of Secondary Education in Odisha said the practical exams for Class 10 students will be held from April 27 to May 2 and for Class 12 students from April 29 to May 14 and theory exams from May 3 to June 11.

Jharkhand: Likewise, the Jharkhand board will hold the board exams 2021 from March 9 to March 26. While Goa state board exams 2021 will be held from April 24.

Himachal Pradesh: In the similar manner, Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education said the Classes 10 and 12 exams will be held from May 4, 2021. Along with the HPBOSE 2021 date sheets for the regular exams, the board has also released the date sheets of open school board exams.

Haryana: The Haryana Board of School Education has also released the admit card for compartment, additional, and special exams of Classes 10 and 12 at bseh.org.in.