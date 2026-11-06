CBSE announces dates for Class 10, 12 board exams | Check dates

CBSE on Friday announced the dates for the upcoming Class 10, 12 board exams. While exams for both classes will begin

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The datesheet of CBSE Class 10, 12 have been announced. File image/PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) 2027 board exams will begin from February 16 for Class 10 and Class 12, announced the board on Friday.

While Class 10 will take place from February 16 to March 9 and Class 12 from February to April 9. CBSE released the 2027 board exam datesheet on November 6, which leaves students 101 days before the exams start. The notification says over 26.5 lakh students have registered for Class 10, and more than 19.8 lakh will sit the Class 12 exams.

CBSE releases date sheet for Class X and Class XII board examinations 2027. Examinations for both classes will commence on February 16, 2027 (Tuesday), with all examination sessions scheduled to begin at 10:30 am (IST). https://t.co/ldasmisoKp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2026

“In Class X, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class XII, students will appear in 121 subjects. The date sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Students can check the date sheet on CBSE’s official website cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse . Class 10 students will appear in 83 subjects, while Class 12 students will take examinations in 121 subjects.

CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2027: Subject-wise dates

Class 10 exams kick off with Painting on February 16, with Mathematics the next day, on February 17. Science, English, Social Science and the other main academic papers are spread across February and March.

Subject Exam Date Mathematics (Basic and Standard) February 17, 2027 Science February 22, 2027 English (Communicative and Language & Literature) February 27, 2027 Hindi Course A and B March 2, 2027 Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu Course A, Manipuri and Telugu March 3, 2027 Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Sindhi, Nepali and Kokborok February 27, 2027 Sanskrit, Arabic, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa March 1, 2027 Telugu, Russian, Persian, Limboo, Lepcha and other language papers March 4, 2027 French March 6, 2027

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2027: Subject-wise dates

The Class 12 datesheet spans the main Science, Commerce and Humanities subjects. Physics opens the exams, with Chemistry and Accountancy coming later in February. Papers such as Mathematics, English, Economics, Biology and Business Studies fall between March and April.

Subject Exam Date Physics February 16, 2027 Accountancy February 23, 2027 Geography February 25, 2027 Chemistry February 27, 2027 Psychology March 2, 2027 Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada and other regional languages March 3, 2027 English Core and Elective March 5, 2027 Mathematics and Applied Mathematics March 9, 2027 Hindi Core and Elective March 13, 2027 Economics March 16, 2027 Political Science March 19, 2027 Biology March 25, 2027 History March 27, 2027 Sociology March 30, 2027 Computer Science, Informatics Practices and Information Technology March 31, 2027 Business Studies and Business Administration April 1, 2027

The Class 12 date sheet also covers Physical Education, Entrepreneurship, Biotechnology, Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking and Innovation, Home Science and Legal Studies. Environmental Science does not appear as a separate paper in the notification. Note that the tables list only the major subjects, not the full timetable, so check subject codes and dates against the original CBSE PDF before publishing, particularly for regional-language combinations.

What students should know?

The early release of the timetable is expected to help students organise their preparation and reduce last-minute uncertainty. It will also allow families to plan travel and other engagements during the summer vacation around the examination and evaluation schedules.

CBSE said the advance announcement would help schools plan academic support for board classes and make arrangements at examination centres. It would also help ensure that teachers are not away from schools for prolonged periods during the evaluation process, allowing academic activities for non-board classes to continue.