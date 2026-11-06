CBSE announces dates for Class 10, 12 board exams | Check dates

The Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) 2027 board exams will begin from February 16 for Class 10 and Class 12, announced the board on Friday.
While Class 10 will take place from February 16 to March 9 and Class 12 from February to April 9. CBSE released the 2027 board exam datesheet on November 6, which leaves students 101 days before the exams start. The notification says over 26.5 lakh students have registered for Class 10, and more than 19.8 lakh will sit the Class 12 exams.
CBSE releases date sheet for Class X and Class XII board examinations 2027. Examinations for both classes will commence on February 16, 2027 (Tuesday), with all examination sessions scheduled to begin at 10:30 am (IST). https://t.co/ldasmisoKp
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2026
“In Class X, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class XII, students will appear in 121 subjects. The date sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
Students can check the date sheet on CBSE’s official website cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse . Class 10 students will appear in 83 subjects, while Class 12 students will take examinations in 121 subjects.
Class 10 exams kick off with Painting on February 16, with Mathematics the next day, on February 17. Science, English, Social Science and the other main academic papers are spread across February and March.
|Subject
|Exam Date
|Mathematics (Basic and Standard)
|February 17, 2027
|Science
|February 22, 2027
|English (Communicative and Language & Literature)
|February 27, 2027
|Hindi Course A and B
|March 2, 2027
|Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu Course A, Manipuri and Telugu
|March 3, 2027
|Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Sindhi, Nepali and Kokborok
|February 27, 2027
|Sanskrit, Arabic, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa
|March 1, 2027
|Telugu, Russian, Persian, Limboo, Lepcha and other language papers
|March 4, 2027
|French
|March 6, 2027
The Class 12 datesheet spans the main Science, Commerce and Humanities subjects. Physics opens the exams, with Chemistry and Accountancy coming later in February. Papers such as Mathematics, English, Economics, Biology and Business Studies fall between March and April.
|Subject
|Exam Date
|Physics
|February 16, 2027
|Accountancy
|February 23, 2027
|Geography
|February 25, 2027
|Chemistry
|February 27, 2027
|Psychology
|March 2, 2027
|Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada and other regional languages
|March 3, 2027
|English Core and Elective
|March 5, 2027
|Mathematics and Applied Mathematics
|March 9, 2027
|Hindi Core and Elective
|March 13, 2027
|Economics
|March 16, 2027
|Political Science
|March 19, 2027
|Biology
|March 25, 2027
|History
|March 27, 2027
|Sociology
|March 30, 2027
|Computer Science, Informatics Practices and Information Technology
|March 31, 2027
|Business Studies and Business Administration
|April 1, 2027
The Class 12 date sheet also covers Physical Education, Entrepreneurship, Biotechnology, Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking and Innovation, Home Science and Legal Studies. Environmental Science does not appear as a separate paper in the notification. Note that the tables list only the major subjects, not the full timetable, so check subject codes and dates against the original CBSE PDF before publishing, particularly for regional-language combinations.
The early release of the timetable is expected to help students organise their preparation and reduce last-minute uncertainty. It will also allow families to plan travel and other engagements during the summer vacation around the examination and evaluation schedules.
CBSE said the advance announcement would help schools plan academic support for board classes and make arrangements at examination centres. It would also help ensure that teachers are not away from schools for prolonged periods during the evaluation process, allowing academic activities for non-board classes to continue.
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