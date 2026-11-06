CBSE announces dates for Class 10, 12 board exams | Check dates

CBSE on Friday announced the dates for the upcoming Class 10, 12 board exams. While exams for both classes will begin

Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: November 6, 2026, 7:35 PM IST
CBSE announces dates for Class 10, 12 board exams | Check dates
The datesheet of CBSE Class 10, 12 have been announced. File image/PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) 2027 board exams will begin from February 16 for Class 10 and Class 12, announced the board on Friday.

While Class 10 will take place from February 16 to March 9 and Class 12 from February to April 9. CBSE released the 2027 board exam datesheet on November 6, which leaves students 101 days before the exams start. The notification says over 26.5 lakh students have registered for Class 10, and more than 19.8 lakh will sit the Class 12 exams.

Read more: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Big update for Class 10, 12 students, practical and internal exam dates ANNOUNCED; Check exam dates

“In Class X, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class XII, students will appear in 121 subjects. The date sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Students can check the date sheet on CBSE’s official website cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse . Class 10 students will appear in 83 subjects, while Class 12 students will take examinations in 121 subjects.

CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2027: Subject-wise dates

Class 10 exams kick off with Painting on February 16, with Mathematics the next day, on February 17. Science, English, Social Science and the other main academic papers are spread across February and March.

Subject Exam Date
Mathematics (Basic and Standard) February 17, 2027
Science February 22, 2027
English (Communicative and Language & Literature) February 27, 2027
Hindi Course A and B March 2, 2027
Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu Course A, Manipuri and Telugu March 3, 2027
Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Sindhi, Nepali and Kokborok February 27, 2027
Sanskrit, Arabic, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa March 1, 2027
Telugu, Russian, Persian, Limboo, Lepcha and other language papers March 4, 2027
French March 6, 2027

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2027: Subject-wise dates

The Class 12 datesheet spans the main Science, Commerce and Humanities subjects. Physics opens the exams, with Chemistry and Accountancy coming later in February. Papers such as Mathematics, English, Economics, Biology and Business Studies fall between March and April.

Subject Exam Date
Physics February 16, 2027
Accountancy February 23, 2027
Geography February 25, 2027
Chemistry February 27, 2027
Psychology March 2, 2027
Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada and other regional languages March 3, 2027
English Core and Elective March 5, 2027
Mathematics and Applied Mathematics March 9, 2027
Hindi Core and Elective March 13, 2027
Economics March 16, 2027
Political Science March 19, 2027
Biology March 25, 2027
History March 27, 2027
Sociology March 30, 2027
Computer Science, Informatics Practices and Information Technology March 31, 2027
Business Studies and Business Administration April 1, 2027

The Class 12 date sheet also covers Physical Education, Entrepreneurship, Biotechnology, Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking and Innovation, Home Science and Legal Studies. Environmental Science does not appear as a separate paper in the notification. Note that the tables list only the major subjects, not the full timetable, so check subject codes and dates against the original CBSE PDF before publishing, particularly for regional-language combinations.

What students should know?

The early release of the timetable is expected to help students organise their preparation and reduce last-minute uncertainty. It will also allow families to plan travel and other engagements during the summer vacation around the examination and evaluation schedules.

CBSE said the advance announcement would help schools plan academic support for board classes and make arrangements at examination centres. It would also help ensure that teachers are not away from schools for prolonged periods during the evaluation process, allowing academic activities for non-board classes to continue.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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