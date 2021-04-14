CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 News Update: At a time when there is a growing demand among students, parents and various political leaders across the country to cancel the CBSE Board Exams 2021, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged the Central government to postpone the board exams in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus. In the letter to the Centre, Singh said that the CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 should be postponed immediately. Also Read - Will CBSE Cancel Board Exams? Students Wait With Bated Breaths As Final Decision Expected Today

The letter from the Punjab Chief Minister comes at a time when PM Modi is holding a crucial meet with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to discuss the future course of action related to CBSE Board Exams 2021. Also Read - Cancel Board Exams 2021: Chorus Grows Louder For Cancellation of Class 10, 12 Exams; No Decision by CBSE Yet

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Central government to cancel the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams and explore alternative methods, including online exams.

Saying that holding CBSE Board exams at this time may contribute to the large-scale spread of the virus, Kejriwal had said that the exam centres could emerge as major hotspots.

“Six lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly one lakh teachers will be a part of it. These (the centres) can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of corona. Children’s lives and health are very important to us. I request the Centre to cancel the CBSE exams,” he had said.

As per the earlier schedule, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to begin on May 4. With the exponential increase in coronavirus cases, the chorus for cancellation or postponing the board exams is growing.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra also had also urged the Centre to either cancel or postpone the CBSE Board Exams keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus.

In the meantime, a body of parents has also written to PM Modi requesting that students be assessed internally instead of having to sit for exams physically at this time of coronavirus pandemic. In the letter, the India Wide Parents Association pointed out that teachers and students had not been vaccinated yet and there was a higher chance of infection among them.