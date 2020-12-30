CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Latest Updates: A day ahead of the announcement related to date of CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday reiterated that the board exams will not be held online this year. The announcement has come keeping in mind the coronaviorus pandemic situation. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021 Datesheet to be Out For Class 10 & 12 on December 31 at 6 PM | Check Step to Download

Taking to Twitter, the education stated that all decisions related to examinations will be taken keeping in mind the interest and bright future of students.

"I assure all my students, parents, teachers and institutes that all decisions related to examinations will be taken keeping in mind your interest and bright future," he said.

Notably, the education minister will announce the dates for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams on Thursday at 6 pm. He said that there is confusion and confusion among the students about the examinations, so the announcement of dates will make the situation clear.

“I will announce the date on Dec 31 when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021,” he tweeted.

Prior to this, the education minister ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February in view of the COVID-19 situation. Usually, the CBSE practical tests are conducted in January and theory exams begin in February and conclude in March.

On Tuesday, the Education minister had said that a decision on when to conduct the exams will be taken later after assessment of the situation and consultation with stakeholders.

With no clarity on the board exam dates yet, several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.