CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exam results 2022 in next few days. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. results cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE board had conducted the board examinations in two terms. The Class 12 overall pass percentage was 92.71 per cent, and for Class 10 was 94.40 per cent. The official notification said, "The detailed modalities for applying for the Verification of Marks, Obtaining Photocopy of the answer books and re-evaluation of the answers of the candidates who have appeared for the Compartment Examinations 2022 will be issued once the result is declared."

CBSE CLASS 10, 12 COMPARTMENT RESULTS: HERE’S HOW TO CHECK

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they check the results once announced:

Visit the official CBSE site cbse.gov.in

Search for the results link on the CBSE website homepage and click on it

Enter your login details such as your name and roll number; submit it

Your Class 10th, 12th compartment results will be displayed on the screen

CBSE CLASS 10, 12 COMPARTMENT RESULTS: Key Details