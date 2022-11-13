CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023: Board Likely To Release Time Table By This Date At cbse.nic.in

CBSE Board Exam Date 2023 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10, and Class 12 date sheets soon. According to the reports, the timetable

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 to be Released by Nov 20: Reports

CBSE Board Exam Date 2023 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10, and Class 12 date sheets soon. According to the reports, the timetable will be out before November 30. After the formal announcement of the datesheets, the same will be available on the official websites of the board i.e. cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in

The candidates who are preparing for the CBSE Board exams 2023 must note that the exams will commence on February 15, the board announced while publishing results for the 2021-22 batch. Another central board, CISCE will also hold exams once-a-year from 2023. CISCE’s ICSE and ISC date sheets are also awaited.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Date Sheets: Steps to Check Time Table

Go to the official site at cbse.gov.in

Click on “CBSE 10th Board Exam date sheet 2023” or CBSE 12th Board Exam date sheet 2023

Check the exam date, timing and other important instructions carefully

Download it and take the print out of it for future use.

CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet: Practical exams from Nov 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams, project work and internal assessment for winter-bound states will be held from November 15 to December 14. For others, these exams will begin in January.