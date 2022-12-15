CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023: Sanyam Bhardwaj Makes BIG Statement. Read Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: When will board release CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023? Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE made a big statement. Read here.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 on Dec 13?

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Dismissing reports which claimed that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 shortly, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE made a big statement. Speaking to Indian Express, Bhardwaj said that they are not releasing the schedule this week.

“We are currently processing data of students, the date sheet will not be released this week,” the leading daily quoted Bharadwaj as saying. Once released, students can download CBSE class 10, 12 date sheets from the official website — cbse.gov.in.

Steps to Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. Click on the link that reads, “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2023 pdf”. The CBSE exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen. Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully. Download the CBSE timetable and take the printout of it for future use.

The Board had earlier announced that the CBSE 10th, 12th board exams will be held from February 15, 2023. The practical exams for both classes will commence from January 1, 2023.

For more updates, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.