CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2021 for board exams which will begin on May 4. As per the datesheet, the exams for class 10 will conclude on June 7, while those for class 12 will conclude on June 10.

In general, the practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the board exams last year had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Here are 10 things students need to remember:

1) The 2021 CBSE board exams will be conducted in written mode, and not online. It will be held in pen and paper.

2) As per announcement from CBSE, class 10 exams will be held in one shift only from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM.

3) However, class 12 examinations will be held in two shifts from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

4) Students must know that for the 10.30 AM shift, answer books will be given to the students between 10 AM and 10.15 AM.

5) And for the 2.30 PM shift, students will be given answer books between 2 PM and 2.15 PM.

6) After answer books are given, students will get 15 minutes to read the question paper.

7) Students will also need to write their particulars on the answer book, which will be checked and signed by assistant superintendent.

8) After that, depending on which shift it is, candidates can start writing their answers

9) CBSE in its notification has made it clear that schools will be allowed to conduct practical/internal assessment/project for classes 10 and 12 from March 1.

10) the CBSE had earlier stated that there are a total of 75 subjects for Class 10 students, while 111 subjects for Class 12 students.

The CBSE has said that in the second shift, examinations will be conducted on four days. The exam datesheet has been prepared in such a manner that on any day, the total number of students in an examination centre is limited. This will help the examination centres to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety norms. No school staff who has worked on morning shift will be given duty on afternoon shift following safety guidelines.