CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023-24: CBSE Board Exam Dates Likely by Nov? What We Know So Far

CBSE Datesheet 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education, the national level board of education in India, is expected to release the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023-24 anytime soon. The official website will host the CBSE date sheet pdf for both classes 10 and 12, and it will be made available in digital format. Students planning to appear for the annual board examination can check and download the CBSE class 10 date sheet 2023 and CBSE class 12 date sheet 2023 by visiting the official website at cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Currently, it is confirmed that the CBSE Board exams are set to begin on February 15, 2024. A detailed subject-specific schedule for both Class X and Class XII will be provided at a later date.

CBSE Datesheet Tentative Schedule: When Will CBSE Publish CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet?

Going by the media reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for the Secondary School Examination(Class 10) and Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12) for the academic year 2023-24 in the month of November 2023. However, neither CBSE officials nor Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj has issued any statement about it.

CBSE Datesheet Soon Due to General Assembly Elections 2023?

It is to be noted that along with various state board examinations, CBSE Class 10th, and Class 12th examinations are expected to clash with the General Assembly Elections 2024. Although the official election schedule has not been announced, it is expected that the nation will go to the polls in March and April next year. CBSE is expected to hold the main examinations in the first part of the schedule. This adjustment is due to the potential overlap with the General Elections in 2024. However, it’s essential to emphasize that this is merely a tentative plan. No official from the board has confirmed it. Therefore, students should avoid unnecessary stress and instead concentrate on their preparation strategies.

CBSE Datesheet – Past Trends Following the usual timeline and schedule observed by the board, the date sheet is typically released approximately 60 days or two months prior to the commencement of the exams. In 2023, the Central Board of Secondary Education released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on December 29. Every year, lakhs of students register and appear for board examination. Currently, CBSE examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by April 10, 2024.“The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from the 15th of February 2024,” reads the official statement. CBSE Practical Exam Dates For Winter Bound Schools CBSE will hold the practical examination/Project Assessment/Internal Assessment for Classes X and XII, for Winter Bound Schools for session 2023-24 from November 14 to December 14, 2023. The CBSE date sheet for the 2023-24 session includes subject names, exam dates, timings, and essential instructions for candidates.

