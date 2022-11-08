CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet to Tamil Nadu Board: State-Wise List Of Class 10, 12 Exams In March

Board Exams 2023: States like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and many more will conduct the examinations in the month of March.

Board Exams 2023: It seems that 2023 is a year of reviving offline examinations for students of Classes 10 and 12. Whether it is about the central or state board, there are preparations going on to take the final board exams offline everywhere. Several boards will conduct their final board examination in February and March. States like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and many more will conduct the examinations in the month of March. Here’s the list of state-wise board exams which are scheduled to begin in March 2023.

CBSE CLASS 10, 12 DATESHEET 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the date sheets/timetables for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2023. As per the latest reports, the CBSE practical examinations, project, and internal assessment exams will be held from January 1, 2023. Meanwhile, the exams in schools of winter-bound areas will be conducted from November 15.

CBSE Official Website: cbse.gov.in

ICSE CLASS 10th DATE SHEET 2023

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education(ICSE) Class 10 date sheet 2023 anytime soon. Once released, Students can download the ICSE class 10 timetable by logging into the official website at cisce.org. According to several media reports, the detailed date sheets are likely to be released by November. However, the Board officials have not released any date or time regarding the same. Meanwhile, CISCE has proposed holding the said examinations tentatively in February/ March 2023. The ICSE 10th exams are expected to be conducted in March 2023. The CISCE board exams 2023 will be conducted for 80 marks and 20 per cent of marks to internal assessments or practicals.

ICSE Official Website: cisce.org

Tamil Nadu board timetable 2023

The Directorate of Government Examination has released the Tamil Nadu exams 2023 dates for Classes 10, 11, and 12. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the Tamil Nadu board timetable 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. As per the schedule, Tamil Nadu board exams will begin on March 13, 2023. The examination will conclude on April 20, 2023. According to the Tamil Nadu exam schedule, the class 10th exams will be conducted between April 6 to April 20, 2023. Meanwhile, the Class 11th examination will be held between March 14 to April 5, 2023. The class 12th exams will be held from March 13 to April 3, 2023.

Tamil Nadu Board Official Website: dge.tn.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2023

The Uttar Pradesh board exams will be conducted in the month of February-March. As per reports, nearly 58,78,448 students have applied for the class 10, and 12th board examinations. Out of these, 31,16,458 students registered for class 10, and 27,50,871 for class 12 exams. The detailed timetable will soon release at the official website upmsp.edu.in. The Uttar Pradesh Board is expected to conduct the Class 10 examinations in March 2023. Students are advised to track the official website of UPMSP for the latest update.

Uttar Pradesh Board Official Website: upmsp.edu.in

Madhya Pradesh Board Exam 2023

The Madhya Pradesh or MPBSE board exams 2023 will be conducted in the month of March. State education minister Inder Singh Parmar took to Twitter to confirm the dates for the Madhya Pradesh board examinations for classes 10 and 12. One can check the timetable, once released, by visiting the official website of the Board at mpbse.nic.in. Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the schedule for the MP state board practical and theory examinations. The practical exams will be conducted between February 13 to March 25, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Board Official Website: mpbse.nic.in

Telangana Board Exam 2023

As per the report, The TS SSC board exams 2023 will be conducted in the last week of March. As per the latest news reports, the Director of School Education, Telangana will conduct the Telangana SSC Public Examinations with 06 question papers instead of 11 for the 2023 board exam. Due to the pandemic, the government has decided to reduce the number of papers from 11 to 06. The six papers are Telugu, English, General Science, Mathematics, Hindi, and Social Science.

Telangana Board Official Website:

Jharkhand Board Exam 2023

Jharkhand Board exam 2023 is expected to begin on March 4, 2023. Till now, the Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has not officially released the Jharkhand board exam dates 2023. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jharkhand Board Official Website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in