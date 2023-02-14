Home

CBSE Examinations 2023 for Class 10, 12 Begins: Board Prohibits Use of ChatGPT, Mobiles During Exams

"Students are not allowed to carry any electronic devices inside the exam centre. This includes using device to access ChatGPT so that unfair means is not used," a senior board official said.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has ordered prohibition of the usage of Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT in the upcoming class 10, 12 board exams. The class 10 and 12 board exams are set to begin on Wednesday, February 15.

“Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in examination hall,” according to instructions issued by the board ahead of the papers.

The use of ChatGPT will amount to using unfair means in the exam, the board officials said.

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer), which was launched in November 2022, is capable of generating speeches, songs, marketing copy, news articles and student essays or human-like text based on the input it is given.

The new artificial intelligence (AI) system, known as a large language model (LLM) is designed to generate human-like writing by predicting upcoming word sequences.

Unlike most chatbots, ChatGPT cannot search the internet, the study said.

The admit card for the exams also has a cautionary instruction saying, “You should not indulge in any unfair practice. If found, you will be booked under Unfair Means (UFM) Activity and action will be taken as per the rules of the board.” “Do not believe in fake videos and messages uploaded on social media. Do not spread rumours too. You could be booked under unfair means rules,” it added.

CBSE Exam 2023 : Official Press Release

CBSE to conduct examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 from 15th February to 05th April, this year: CBSE pic.twitter.com/gJzkQXGMwV — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

(With PTI Inputs)

