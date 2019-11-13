New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the pass marks for Class 10 and Class 12 theory and practical examinations 2020, stated a report. Candidates are requested to check the details on the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in.

Students should have scored a minimum of atleast 33 per cent marks in theory, 33 per cent marks in Practical/Project/Internal Assessment and an overall 33 per cent marks in each subject in order to pass Class 10 or 12 Exam 2020, stated the CBSE guidelines.

Here are the major details that are provided by the CBSE on its official website:

1) A subject-wise breakup of theory and practical/project/ internal assessment marks

2) The maximum mark and the minimum pass mark for the theory component for each subject.

3) The maximum mark and the minimum pass mark for practical or project or internal assessment components for each subject.

4) The duration of the examination or assessment.

Click on this direct link to check the List of Subjects Having Practical/Project/Internal Assessment Components For Class X and Class XII, 2020 Examination.