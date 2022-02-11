New Delhi: While the CBSE students are waiting eagerly to know their term 1 results, the board has announced that it will conduct the term 2 or final examinations for students of classes 10, 12 from April 26. In an official circular, the board clearly stated that candidates will have to appear in examinations from the allotted examination centers like pre-covid times, which means that exams won’t be held in students’ own school.

“Term 1 Examination has already been conducted by the board recently. The board after discussions with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct the Term II examinations in offline mode. The students will appear in the examinations from the allotted exam centers as done during preceding years. The date sheet will be released soon and the same will be available on Board’s official website at www.cbse.nic.in“, the board said in the notice.

Why Did Board Choose Different Exam Centres?

The board has taken this decision in a bid to ensure transparency in the upcoming exams. As per the reports of CNN-News 18, CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA) had claimed that schools helped students during the term 1 exams. It reports are to be believed, students in some schools were asked to write ‘c’ in place of the questions they did not know answers to. Then, teachers allegedly then changed them into a,b, or d depending upon the correct option. However, the board is yet to react to these allegations yet.

Students Urge Board to Postpone/Cancel Exams

Meanwhile, students have asked the board to defer the exam. Taking to Twitter, candidates have claimed that they had six months to prepare for term 1, while they got only two months to prepare for 50 per cent of the syllabus for final exams.

“It’s better to cancel than wait till April 26th, at this rate CBSE cant be trusted to release the result on time, look at term 1”, tweeted a student.

“Double board is an experiment on us. Each one has suffered through covid symptomatic/asymptomatic situations. Our family is also trapped in pandemics. Destiny has already experimented on us and checked our tolerance/immunity. CBSE you stop playing with us”, another student wrote on social media.

Due to 2nd wave of Covid-19 last year students were not able to attend offline classes properly. syllabus are completed in scurry and most of the education was conducted in online mode. Due to which students concept was not cleared.#Lifeisoverexams #cancelboardexam2022 pic.twitter.com/DlUiPECVDa — SAURAV SAHA (@IamSaurav_1) February 9, 2022

#CBSE Not a single family is left from pandemic attack either symptomatic or asymptomatic. think about student mental, physical and financial struggle. no one is in good condition.on top of that school's torture is unexplainable #Lifeisoverexams #CBSECANCELBOARDS2022 — Aditi (@Aditi90116479) February 10, 2022

For the unversed, the CBSE has shifted to the two-term board-exam pattern from the academic year 2021-2022 onwards, in the wake of the ongoing pandemic situation. While the term 1 exam was conducted in November-December, the term 2 exam will be held from April 26.