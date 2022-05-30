CBSE Term 2 Result Date And Time: Over 30 lakh students are waiting with bated breath for their final CBSE class 10 and 12 results. Though nothing has been confirmed as of now, speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would release the result for both classes 10 and 12 by the first week of July. Earlier, the Central Board had asserted that it is trying to announce the results in a record time.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2022: What Will Happen If Students Miss Both The Terms? Board Responds

The board had already declared term 1 results. Now students are waiting anxiously for their final results. Going by the past trends, the results for class 12 exams are expected to be announced before class 10 to kick off the college admission process. Also Read - Cancel Board Exams 2022: CBSE, CISCE Students Demand Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

How The Results Will be Evaluated?

For the calculation of the CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022, several parameters will be taken into account. Also Read - Such Petitions Only Confuse Students, Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Offline Board Exams 2022 | Key Points

Meanwhile, a fierce debate has erupted as students are demanding results based on ‘best of either terms’. They have requested the board to use their best scores obtained in Term 1 and Term 2 while preparing the final results.

There is also a demand from the candidates to give preference to internal assessment. On the other hand, the board is mulling to involve more teachers in the paper checking process so that results can be declared in record-time. To ensure transparency, question paper sets will be colour coded. The answer sheet will be interchecked within evaluators after one person checks the copy.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results: A Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores