New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE private, CBSE compartment and CBSE improvement exams 2021 from August 25 (Wednesday) for the students of Class 10 and Class 12. The CBSE board is conducting these examinations in offline mode and students who have registered for CBSE compartment and improvement exams can appear for these exams. The improvement exams are held for those students who were not satisfied with the results obtained from the alternative assessment policy. All students who are appearing for the exams are advised to follow the CBSE board's official website, cbse.gov.in for detailed information.

The CBSE board had released the admit card for the private students appearing for the offline examination on August 20, 2021. The regular students have been asked to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. All private students need to enter their application number, previous year roll number, and other details to download the CBSE compartment exam 2021 admit card. It is to be noted that candidates appearing for the offline examination must mandatorily carry their admit cards to appear for the exam.

The CBSE Board exam for class 10 students will begin from today (August 25) with Information Technology paper and end with basic and standard Mathematics paper on September 8. Meanwhile, the exam for class 12 students would start with English core subject on August 25 and conclude with Home Science paper on September 15.

Have a look at the CBSE Board Exams 2021 Date Sheet for Class 10th and 12th:

Date of exam Class 10 Class 12 August 25 Information Technology English Core August 26 – Business Studies August 27 English Language and Literature Political Science August 28 – Physical Education August 31 Social Science Accountancy September 1 – Economics September 2 Hindi Course A, B Sociology September 3 Home Science Chemistry September 4 Science Psychology September 6 – Biology September 7 Computer Applications Hindi – Elective, Core September 8 Mathematics – Standard and Basic Information PRactices, Computer Science September 9 – Physics September 11 – Geography September 13 – Mathematics September 14 – History September 15 – Home Science

Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket for CBSE Class 10, 12

Go to the CBSE website

Insert the required login credentials

Submit and download the admit cards

Here are some important details and exam day guidelines for students appearing for CBSE Board Exams 2021: