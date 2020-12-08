CBSE Class 10, Class 12, NEET, JEE 2021 Exam Latest Updates: Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal will on December 10 hold a live session at 10 AM to discuss with students about upcoming competitive and board exams. In this regard, he has asked all stakeholders, including students, to raise their grievances and inputs on Twitter about CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams and competitive exams such as JEE 2021 and NEET. Also Read - CBSE Class X, XII Board Exams 2021 to be Held in Feb-March, Students Likely to Get More Gaps Than Last Year: Top Official

Ahead of the talks on December 10, the education minister asked students, parents, teachers and stakeholders to share their concerns with the Education Ministry to help the students. Also Read - CBSE Exam 2021: Board Agrees to Students' Request, Takes Big Decision Before Announcing Final Dates For Class X, XII Examinations | Read Details

“Dear Teachers, Parents & Students, happy to share that I am going live on Dec10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you. Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” he tweeted. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021 Update: Students Demand 3 Months of Offline Classes, Cancellation of Practical Exams | Will Govt Agree?

In response to his tweet, students, parents and teachers took to Twitter to provide their inputs. Many students requested the education minister to postpone exams by three months. Many others urged him to conduct at least three months of regular classes before taking the exams.

While some students wanted some extra time for preparations, some others demanded further syllabus cut and postponement of JEE 2021 and NEET 2021 competitive exam.

“Sir its a humble request from my side Folded hands please reduce the syllabus upto 50% as we are not attending physical classes. We can only request you and rest is all yours decision,” said Prithvi Halder.

“#EducationMinisterGoesLive Sir Project work for class12 should be cancelled and the time saved should be given to physical classes. Sir we need atleast 3months of offline classes to be well prepared for CBSE Exams. @DrRPNishank @cbseindia29,” tweeted Princi Kopal.

“#EducationMinisterGoesLive @EduMinOfIndia Respected Sir, We students can’t learn properly through online classes moreover teachers try their best, still online classes can’t compete the level of classes.Upcoming board exams should be postponed,” wrote one Pankaj Kumar.

“#EducationMinisterGoesLive @DrRPNishank @EduMinOfIndia Hon’ble sir, why don’t you all listen to the problems we are facing.. it’s not about having a huge gap between the exams, it’s about clearing the concepts which were not cleared during online classes,” said Priya Boro.

“Respected Minister its our humble request to please postpone the board exams to May. We children are writing to you in hopes that you listen to our troubles and grievances. We really need your help. Please read this letter @DrRPNishank @narendramodi #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” wrote Ayesha Habib mentioning difficulties and challenges faced by students during online classes and pandemic overall.

This live session of the MHRD was supposed to be conducted on December 5, 2020, but was postponed by the Education Ministry due to the large number of queries received on social media by students regarding the upcoming board exams.