CBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date And Time: At a time when lakh of students of eagerly waiting for CBSE class 10th, 12th results 2022, a senior board official has reveled that the Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the much-awaited results for term 2 examinations by the end of July 2022. Earlier several media reports had claimed that class X result would be declared around July 4, class XII by July 10. However, the official has dismissed reports, saying that students will soon be notified about their results.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Exams, CBSE said that the evaluation process is going as per schedule, and result date and time will be revealed soon.

"The board is on track to advance the schedule. UG admission schedule of different institutions are kept in mind and CBSE (is) in touch with the concerned authorities to protect the interest of its students," The Indian Express quoted Bharadwaj as saying.

Step by Step Guide to Download CBSE Term 2 Marksheet and Scorecard